Health & Science

Ohio's hospitals are using 'visiting nurses' to alleviate the shortage during the pandemic

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 10, 2022 at 11:20 PM EST
nurse
Afotostock
/
Shutterstock
Some nurses now work for the contract agencies that provide nurses to hospitals, instead of the hospitals themselves, as they can double or triple their income.

Despite the fact that 2,300 Ohio National Guardsmen have been sent into some Ohio hospitals, many hospitals are so shorthanded that they are turning to the costly practice of hiring traveling nurses and medical professionals to help meet the needs. But that’s not solving the problem.

Ohio Hospital Association spokesman John Palmer says many hospitals are hiring what are known as “traveling nurses” from companies that provide contract nurses during this pandemic.

“It can be pretty expensive for hospitals to bring in caregivers through these agencies,” Palmer said.

Palmer says these services can cost hospitals a few thousand dollars a week for one employee. And that's not all. He says nurses at hospitals have been leaving those jobs to take positions at these contract agencies, making two or three times more money in the process. Palmer says he doesn’t know how many health care workers have defected to agencies within the past year.
