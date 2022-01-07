© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Summit County Public Health to distribute 3,400 at-home COVID-19 tests on Saturday

Ideastream Public Media | By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published January 7, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST
Basilico Studio Stock
/
Shutterstock
The at-home tests will be limited to one person present in each vehicle.

Summit County Public Health will distribute 3,400 free COVID-19 home tests on Saturday.

The tests will be distributed at a drive-thru event between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 1867 W. Market St. in Akron, according to a SCPH media release.

The test kits will be limited to one test per person present in each vehicle.

You must wear a mask to be able to receive a test kit.

The entrance for the drive-thru will be off of W. Market St. Do not use the back parking lot entrance off Shatto Avenue. SCPH asks the public to not arrive before 9:45 a.m. 

If you have questions, call the COVID-19 Call Line at 330-926-5795 between 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCPN. To see more, visit WCPN.

Tags

Health & ScienceCOVID-19COVID-19 testingSummit County Public Health