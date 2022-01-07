Summit County Public Health to distribute 3,400 at-home COVID-19 tests on Saturday

Summit County Public Health will distribute 3,400 free COVID-19 home tests on Saturday.

The tests will be distributed at a drive-thru event between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 1867 W. Market St. in Akron, according to a SCPH media release.

The test kits will be limited to one test per person present in each vehicle.

You must wear a mask to be able to receive a test kit.

The entrance for the drive-thru will be off of W. Market St. Do not use the back parking lot entrance off Shatto Avenue. SCPH asks the public to not arrive before 9:45 a.m.

If you have questions, call the COVID-19 Call Line at 330-926-5795 between 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

