Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Summa Health waiting on Ohio Department of Medicaid for "distressed hospital" status

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar,
Jay Shah
Published December 23, 2021 at 5:38 PM EST
A photo of Summa health
SUMMA HEALTH
Summa Health is overrun with cases of the delta variant of COVID-19, the flu and the new, highly contagious omicron variant.

Summa Health is still waiting for a response from the Ohio Department of Medicaid about their status as a “distressed hospital.” A group of bipartisan state lawmakers sent a letter to the department yesterday asking for state and federal funding for the overloaded hospital system.

President and CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny says they're still overwhelmed with cases from the delta variant of COVID-19 as well as cases of the flu and the new omicron variant.

If given the resources, Deveny says Summa Health will be able to hire more nurses and better deal with supply chain issues.

Deveny says Summa Health is dealing with inflation.
Dr. Cliff Deveny

“Medical systems, health systems are suffering the same price gauging and the inflation that we’re seeing the public is dealing with.”

In a statement, the Ohio Department of Medicaid said they are reviewing the Summa Health request.

