Health & Science

As at-home COVID-19 test kits get scarce, Northeast Ohio looks for alternatives

WKSU | By Jay Shah
Published December 21, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST
IMG_0005.jpg
Andrew Meyer
/
WKSU
At-home COVID-19 test kits are still available in limited supply at local pharmacies and grocery stores

Summit County does not currently have a COVID-19 mass testing site, but it's working with the Ohio Department of Health and the National Guard to get one up and running by next week.

Meanwhile, Summit County Public Health has run out of free testing kits as have all of the county libraries. In the meantime, public health commissioner Donna Skoda says the options are to find a home testing kit at a local pharmacy or grocery or head to Cleveland to its mass testing site.

She says people should NOT go to the emergency room just to get tested.

Donna Skoda, Summit County Health Commissioner

“If you don’t have a test and if you’re not feeling well, you should stay home. Wear a mask, stay away from people and at least watch your symptoms for 10 days, 14 days. We tell people to not go to the ER just to get a test because it just totally clogs everything up.”

Skoda says Summit County has PCR testing appointments available through its website. Summit County Public Health has handed out around 45,000 testing kits so far and is awaiting more from the state.

The commissioner is once again stressing the need for people to get vaccinated or boosted.

Medina county has PCR testing appointments available through their health center. Those looking for appointments in Medina county can call 330-723-9688.

This story will be updated.

Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an aspiring broadcast journalist pursuing a Master of Arts in media and journalism at Kent State University. Jay’s student media career began as an undergraduate student at Old Westbury Web Radio (OWWR) of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury. She is passionate about raising community awareness on social justice, and environmental issues as well as local music and art. Her spare time involves attending local music showcases, experimenting with weird food combinations and painting. Jay wishes to use her journalistic abilities for providing a voice to the voiceless.
See stories by Jay Shah
