New surge of COVID-19 cases in Summit County has experts strongly recommending boosters

Summit County Public Health is reporting as many as 600 new COVID-19 cases per day, compared to 200 just a month ago.

Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda expects a continued increase in hospitalizations because of waning immunity to the delta variant. She says Medical Intensive Care Units are approaching full capacity, which is a concern even for the fully vaccinated.

“85 to 90 percent of those people are unvaccinated, but there’s that 10 to 15 percent that have been vaccinated and have that waning immunity. So it is problematic at this point,” she said.

At this point, Skoda says there have been no confirmed cases of the omicron variant in Summit County. Despite the latest surge, she says that any new health orders are unlikely, as a result of restrictions passed by the state legislature earlier this year.

Skoda strongly recommends anyone eligible get their booster shot, if they haven’t already done so.

