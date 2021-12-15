© 2021 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Akron Urban League documentary looks to give COVID vaccination rates a boost

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published December 15, 2021 at 3:16 PM EST
The Akron Urban League is hoping a new documentary will help it break down hesitancy in the African American community to getting COVID-19 vaccination. SHOP TALK was filmed in barbershops and includes community members talking candidly about the vaccine. The Akron Urban League received a $25,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help inform people about the vaccine. The league’s vice president for diversity, education and engagement, Jennifer Ross, says the documentary brings together young community members in a casual setting.

“People were over inundated from hearing from panel experts saying why they should be vaccinated, and we knew that people needed to hear from everyday regular people that looked like them.”

Jennifer Ross
The Akron Urban league hopes hearing from regular people will help convince more people to get vaccinated.

Ross says the documentary is targeted towards 18-35 year olds because they are least likely to get vaccinated. The documentary premieres tonight at the Akron Art Museum. The film is expected to be on the league’s YouTube channel after the New Year.

