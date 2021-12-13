© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

DeWine's game plan shifts to encouraging vaccinated people to get the booster

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published December 13, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio)
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says the state is shifting its focus from trying to persuade unvaccinated people to become vaccinated to having those who are vaccinated get booster shots.

The omicron variant has officially been detected in Ohio, which means the state joins others in dealing with a new surge of the coronavirus.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) was asked what else the state could do to combat the surge and if new health orders were needed.

This comes as the state has started to see a leveling off in cases and deaths from the COVID-19 delta variant.

DeWine is strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated but adds that there will be no new COVID-related regulations.

"We have a surge. It is being driven by primarily by people who have not been vaccinated. But I think we're, we're well beyond the point where we can issue additional health orders," he said.

That’s partly because of a law that restricts the governor's power to issue health orders.

DeWine says they're shifting away from urging unvaccinated people to get the shot and putting more emphasis on vaccinated people to get boosters.

"Where we really see the opportunity to save a lot of lives is frankly people who have already made the decision to be vaccinated, who have already been vaccinated, and now it's time for them to get the booster shot," DeWine said.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 omicron variantCOVID-19 delta variantbooster shotGov. Mike DeWine
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content