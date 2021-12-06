© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

Hospitals in Ohio increase benefits to recruit staff and combat burnout

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published December 6, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST
medical staff with patient in hospital
Go Nakamura
/
Getty Images
According to the Ohio Hospital Association, workers in ICUs are experiencing high levels of burnout as the number of patients in their units increases as overall COVID-19 cases surge.

Hospitals are scrambling to find staff as the pandemic continues. As of Friday, Ohio had almost 4,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 1,000 of the cases are in the ICU, which is adding to employee burnout.

Competition for staff between health care providers is compounding the shortage. John Palmer, with the Ohio Hospital Association, says hospitals are offering a range of financial incentives to attract new employees.

Palmer on recruiting hospital staff

“Hospitals are trying to step up and looking at their benefits packages," Palmer said. "They’re looking at sign-on bonuses. They’re looking at helping with tuition and other incentives in that regard.”

Palmer says the ICU is where they’ve seen the most employee burnout because of COVID-19. He says some hospitals are also offering bonuses to existing employees to keep them from leaving.

