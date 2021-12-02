© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

There's another spike in Ohio's COVID case numbers

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published December 2, 2021 at 8:37 PM EST
Ohio Dept of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff urges anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 using an instant, at-home, antigen test to follow up with a full PCR test. These tests are being used to determine variants in Ohio's cases.

The most recent COVID case numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show more than 9,000 positive and confirmed cases of the virus. Ohio Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says the case numbers from the past couple of days are rising.

“These numbers are comparable to what we saw at the peak of our fall surge. Indeed the last time we saw case numbers this high was on September 10," Vanderhoff said.

Thursday's COVID-19 numbers

Vanderhoff says there are no confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant in Ohio yet, but he urges anyone who gets a positive result in an instant, at-home, antigen test to follow up with a full PCR test. He says those tests are being used to determine variants in Ohio’s cases.

Vanderhoff urges anyone who is coughing or sneezing to get a COVID test before going out in public. Free instant, at-home, COVID tests are available at local libraries and health departments statewide.
