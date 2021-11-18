Ohio's top doctor says the Delta COVID variant has gotten a 'second wind'

The pandemic in Ohio is getting worse, just days before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Ohio Department of Health reports one in seven patients in hospitals statewide is battling COVID, when it was 1 in 9 patients just three weeks ago.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says there were 2,800 COVID patients in hospitals statewide Wednesday. And more than 800 were in the Intensive Care Unit.

“In the last 21 days, hospitalizations have, in fact, increased by 23% and ICU admissions have increased by 15%. These numbers are, quite simply, going in the wrong direction,” Vanderhoff said.

There are 6,382 probable and confirmed cases of COVID during the past 24 hours. 4,505 of those cases are confirmed. Two days ago, that number was about 5,639. And it's not just the number of cases that is increasing. An average of 79 Ohioans has died each day during the past 21 days.

The Ohio Department of Health reports COVID statistics for Thursday.

Vanderhoff says the COVID situation is likely to worsen during the upcoming holiday season when people congregate indoors. He advises everyone older than 5 years old who is eligible to get vaccinated or get a booster. And he says if more Ohioans had done that, the state probably wouldn’t be in this situation now.

