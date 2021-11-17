Online portal connects Northeast Ohio residents with available mental health services

Northeast Ohio has another option for anyone seeking mental health and substance abuse services. Treatment Connection, an anonymous online portal, offers resources for localized treatment. The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services partnered with Governor DeWine’s Recovery Ohio Initiative to increase options for people looking for help. Project lead Caitlin Beha-Worth says the portal gives people real-time information on the availability of treatment services.

Caitlin Beha-Worth The portal is meant to quickly connect people with the mental health support they're looking for. Listen • 0:14

“We just really want to emphasize that there are treatment options available to people," Beha-Worth said. "You can seek those options out anonymously and be transparent and be honest so that you can get the best possible help that’s available.”

The initiative is for residents of Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Portage and Summit counties. Beha-Worth says they hope to expand the portal’s footprint statewide by June of next year.

If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to get help today 1-800-273-8255.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

Need help finding treatment? Call (833) 275-2043.

