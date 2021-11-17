© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Online portal connects Northeast Ohio residents with available mental health services

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published November 17, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST
photo of brain painting
ABHIJIT BHADURI
/
FLICKR/CREATIVE COMMONS

Northeast Ohio has another option for anyone seeking mental health and substance abuse services. Treatment Connection, an anonymous online portal, offers resources for localized treatment. The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services partnered with Governor DeWine’s Recovery Ohio Initiative to increase options for people looking for help. Project lead Caitlin Beha-Worth says the portal gives people real-time information on the availability of treatment services.

Caitlin Beha-Worth
The portal is meant to quickly connect people with the mental health support they're looking for.

“We just really want to emphasize that there are treatment options available to people," Beha-Worth said. "You can seek those options out anonymously and be transparent and be honest so that you can get the best possible help that’s available.”

The initiative is for residents of Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Portage and Summit counties. Beha-Worth says they hope to expand the portal’s footprint statewide by June of next year.

treatment connection logo.png

If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to get help today 1-800-273-8255.

If you or a loved one are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

Need help finding treatment? Call (833) 275-2043.

Tags

Health & ScienceOhio Department of Mental Health and Addiction ServicesGovernor's Recovery Ohio Initiative
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
See stories by Kelly Krabill