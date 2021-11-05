© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

Ohio's top doc warns schools not to drop COVID mask requirements too early

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published November 5, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT
Masked students sit in a classroom at Worthington Kilbourne High School near Columbus in March 2021.
Daniel Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Masked students sit in a classroom at Worthington Kilbourne High School near Columbus in March 2021. Following the decisions of some school districts throughout the state to drop mask mandates, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff of the Ohio Department of Health warns against not wearing masks in schools as the rate of COVID transmission is still high.

Now that all K-12 students can get vaccines, and the state’s COVID positive rate has gone down a bit from last month, some schools are changing their mask policies. But state health leaders are urging them not to do that yet.

In the past week nearly 40 school districts, including Lancaster, Perrysburg, Bucyrus, and Nordonia Hills, have dropped their requirements that students wear masks indoors. But Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, health director at the Ohio Department of Health, says the COVID rate is still high.

“It’s still incredibly important for schools, parents, and schools, therefore, to think about the importance of masking because the vaccinated children will not be protected for some weeks to come,” he said.

Vanderhoff explains the pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine requires two shots. The second shot is given three weeks after the first. And it takes another two weeks after that to be considered fully vaccinated.
