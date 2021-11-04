Akron Children's begins administering COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

Akron Children’s Hospital began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer vaccine for this age group earlier this week.

Chief Operating Officer Lisa Aurilio says parents bringing their kids to the vaccine clinics are excited.

“I think what we’re hearing from our parents is a sense of relief," Aurilio said. "They’re pleased that their children have the opportunity to receive the vaccine, and they’re just really, really hopeful that this is another step to getting their kids back to having normal school, normal life.”

Children in this age group receive smaller doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine. Aurilio says research shows that children experience fewer side effects than adults.

Appointments are currently available both at the main campus in Akron and at the campus in Boardman. Aurilio says they are also partnering with 20 school districts in six counties to provide vaccines to students. She says vaccines will be available at primary care physician’s offices and urgent cares by mid-November.

Appointments are also currently available at Summit County Public Health.

