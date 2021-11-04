© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Health & Science

Akron Children's begins administering COVID-19 vaccine to kids ages 5 to 11

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published November 4, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT
Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Akron Children's Hospital and Summit County Health Department are two of the locations offering the shots.

Akron Children’s Hospital began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 Thursday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Pfizer vaccine for this age group earlier this week.

Chief Operating Officer Lisa Aurilio says parents bringing their kids to the vaccine clinics are excited.

Aurilio: parents are relieved

“I think what we’re hearing from our parents is a sense of relief," Aurilio said. "They’re pleased that their children have the opportunity to receive the vaccine, and they’re just really, really hopeful that this is another step to getting their kids back to having normal school, normal life.”

Children in this age group receive smaller doses of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine. Aurilio says research shows that children experience fewer side effects than adults.

Appointments are currently available both at the main campus in Akron and at the campus in Boardman. Aurilio says they are also partnering with 20 school districts in six counties to provide vaccines to students. She says vaccines will be available at primary care physician’s offices and urgent cares by mid-November.

Appointments are also currently available at Summit County Public Health.

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
