Confused About COVID-19 Booster Eligibility? Summit Co. Public Health Has Answers

Now that COVID-19 booster shots are now available to some Ohioans, Summit County Public Health officials are clarifying who qualifies.

Eligible groups of Ohioans are those who 65 years and older; those in long-term care facilities; those with underlying medical conditions; or those living or working in high-risk settings.

But which shot should a person get?

Summit County Public Health Medical Director Dr. Erika Sobolewski said you could mix and match, especially if you had a reaction to your initial vaccination.

“If you did well with your vaccine series, we urge people to stick with their original vaccine series," she said. "There’s not an overwhelming reason to switch. However, if in discussion with their physician there is that reason to switch, there is that ability to do so.”

Sobolewski said all three boosters, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson and Johnson, are tested, safe and effective.

Those with initial vaccines of both Moderna and Pfizer should wait six months to get their boosters, while J&J recipients should wait at least two months.

The Ohio Department of Health has more information about vaccine eligibility.

