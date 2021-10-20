Akron Children's Hospital's new CEO meets the public

It’s the first week on the job for Akron Children’s Hospital’s new CEO and president, Christopher Gessner.

In a press release, Akron Children’s officials stated they hope Gessner will continue to lead the hospital through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while also expanding the ways the hospital system delivers care.

“I’m honored to join the Akron Children’s team and work alongside the talented staff, physicians and advanced practice providers to deliver world-class care to the children of Northeast Ohio and beyond. The hospital is clearly part of the fabric of the many communities it serves, and I look forward to building on that strong sense of community engagement,” Gessner said in an August release.

Gessner will take questions from the media Wednesday to discuss his plans for the future of the hospital.

Gessner is taking the reins from Grace Wakulchik, who served as president since 2018. Wakulcik is retiring after working nearly 30 years at the hospital system - starting out as a registered nurse and working her way up through administrative roles before eventually becoming president and CEO.

“It’s been an honor to lead Akron Children’s because of the special culture that has preceded me and will continue on because it’s in the DNA of our organization. Every employee here daily makes a difference in the lives of children and families,” Wakulchik said in the release.

Gessner, a Pennsylvania native, is returning to the Midwest region after nearly two years as president of UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital near Denver. Before that, he was the president of the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for a decade.

While in Pittsburgh, he helped establish a large pediatric primary and specialty care network, similar to Akron Children’s, said John Orr, the chairman of the Akron Children’s board of directors.

“Those networks are critical to growth, financial stability and improving access to more families in need of high-quality pediatric health care,” Orr said in the release. “The board was committed to finding the best candidate for this critical role, respecting Akron Children’s past and century-old promises while charting its bright future. I am confident we found that person in Christopher Gessner.”

Gessner began his new role Monday, Oct. 18.

Copyright 2021 WCPN. To see more, visit WCPN.