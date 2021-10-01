© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

Kids as Young as 5-years-old Will Be Eligible for Ohio's Vaccine Lottery

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published October 1, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT
COVID-19 vaccine vial and syringe
Logan Wallace
/
Ohio State University
The state is anxiously waiting to get younger people vaccinated for COVID-19. Ahead of the expected FDA approval of the vaccine for children as young as 5 years old, the state is putting its recently announced second vaccine lottery on hold with plans to revise the rules to allow those 5 to 25 years to enter the lottery, pending the FDA approval of the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Ohio is launching another COVID-19 vaccine incentive program to give out scholarships to winners of a sweepstakes if they get the shot. But there’s a catch in this new lottery plan.

That means the "Vax-2-School" lottery will be postponed, in hopes that approval happens by the end of the year.

"Vax-2-School" will give out 150 scholarships of $10,000 and 5 scholarships of $100,000, with a total of $2 million in prizes.

Watch: Ohio Department Of Health announces changes to "Vax-2-School"

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health director, says expanding the sweepstakes is a sign of how much the state is looking forward to having this age group eligible.

"Because they go to school, being in the public space in large numbers so we've been very eager to have the opportunity to protect these 5-11-year-olds," Vanderhoff said.

People who are eligible can sign up at OhioVax2School.com beginning Oct. 4, but only if they've received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccineOhio vaccine lotteryVax-to-School program Vax-a-Million lottery
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content