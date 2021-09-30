© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

Akron Children's Hospital Opens Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing Clinic

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published September 30, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT
A photo of Akron Children's Hospital main campus
Akron Children's Hospital
Driven by the increased demand for testing in young people who need to go back to school or want to attend events or activities, Akron Children's Hospital has opened a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic for children and young adults at its main campus.

Akron Children’s Hospital is opening a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic Wednesday at its Akron campus for children and young adults up to age 26.

The hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, Lisa Aurilio, says there has been an increase in testing of kids who need to return to school.

Aurilio: increasing need for children to get tested for COVID-19

“Some of these families, the child was not ill enough that the family felt that they needed a full examination from a physician, but just that they needed testing so that their child had a mild symptom and could know whether to return to school or no symptoms and needed a clearance to go to a Boy Scout camp or a Girl Scout event," Aurilio said.

She says Akron Children’s opened a drive-thru testing clinic at its Mahoning Valley location this past week and has been testing an average of 18 people each day.

Appointments are required. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

