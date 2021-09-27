Summit County is Offering Booster Shots Starting This Week

Starting this week, Summit County Public Health will offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters at its Akron headquarters. The move comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended a third dose for people 65 and older, or in long-term care facilities.

Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says there are other eligible populations as well.

“That’s individuals with underlying health conditions, and there’s a whole list of those. Or individuals that consider themselves immunocompromised or at-risk," Skoda said. "You don’t have to bring medical documentation with you. You attest that you have one of those conditions and then we’ll be able to give you the vaccine.”

Skoda adds that the booster is currently only approved for people who got the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

"I know that early on, there was some talk that maybe crossing over from a Moderna or a Johnson & Johnson vaccine with a Pfizer booster might be helpful, but there is not the clinical evidence to say that at this point," she said. "The other issue is some people might think, 'I should get this early. It's been four months.' There is also really good clinical evidence that says it's supposed to be six months."

Boosters will be available by appointment only Wednesdays and Fridays through October 15. No walk-ins will be accepted.