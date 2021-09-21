Summit County Offers Incentive for First COVID Vaccine Dose

Summit County Public Health will be offering a $100 incentive this week to people looking to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says health departments across the state were not required to offer the incentive, but it was an option.

Health Commissioner Skoda on the vaccine incentive Listen • 0:10

“They encouraged folks to do it because in Columbus, in Franklin County, they had a lot of success getting people vaccinated using the gift cards,” Skoda said.

Skoda says the incentive is only for those receiving their first dose.

It will be offered Wednesday and Friday at any public vaccine clinic in Summit County.

