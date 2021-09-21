© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

Summit County Offers Incentive for First COVID Vaccine Dose

WKSU | By Rachel Gross
Published September 21, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT
A COVID-19 vaccine vial sits on top of dollar bills.
Joel Saget
/
AFP via Getty Images
The Summit County Public Health Department is offering the incentive for the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine after the city of Columbus found the strategy successful with motivating people to get vaccinated.

Summit County Public Health will be offering a $100 incentive this week to people looking to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says health departments across the state were not required to offer the incentive, but it was an option.

Health Commissioner Skoda on the vaccine incentive
Donna Skoda, Summit County Health Department

“They encouraged folks to do it because in Columbus, in Franklin County, they had a lot of success getting people vaccinated using the gift cards,” Skoda said.

Skoda says the incentive is only for those receiving their first dose.

It will be offered Wednesday and Friday at any public vaccine clinic in Summit County.

