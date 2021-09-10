DeWine Says Biden's Making a 'Mistake' With Vaccine Mandate

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says President Joe Biden's move to mandate vaccinations at businesses is a mistake, saying a federal requirement is not the right approach.

Biden announced businesses with more than 100 workers must require COVID vaccinations or regular testing of staff.

DeWine has been touting the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine since December, calling it the "ticket to freedom."

In a post on Twitter, DeWine wrote, "I think the President made a mistake by announcing federal vaccine mandates. We should be focused on the science of preventing virus spread—the vaccine is our best tool to stop COVID—but people and business owners should make their own decisions about vaccination."

Instead, DeWine says stressing the science of the vaccine is the best way to go. Currently, 61% of vaccine-eligible Ohioans have gotten those shots. But Ohio’s case numbers are near the levels they hit during the winter surge.

