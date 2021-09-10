© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

DeWine Says Biden's Making a 'Mistake' With Vaccine Mandate

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published September 10, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT
Gov. Mik DeWine gets COVID-19 vaccine
Office Of Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. Mike DeWine gets his second COVID-19 shot. DeWine disagrees with President Joe Biden's recent announcement that businesses with more than 100 workers will need to have employees get vaccinated or test them for COVID-19 regularly.

Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) says President Joe Biden's move to mandate vaccinations at businesses is a mistake, saying a federal requirement is not the right approach.

Biden announced businesses with more than 100 workers must require COVID vaccinations or regular testing of staff.

DeWine has been touting the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine since December, calling it the "ticket to freedom."

In a post on Twitter, DeWine wrote, "I think the President made a mistake by announcing federal vaccine mandates. We should be focused on the science of preventing virus spread—the vaccine is our best tool to stop COVID—but people and business owners should make their own decisions about vaccination."

Instead, DeWine says stressing the science of the vaccine is the best way to go. Currently, 61% of vaccine-eligible Ohioans have gotten those shots. But Ohio’s case numbers are near the levels they hit during the winter surge.
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
