© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science

There Was Snow on the Ground the Last Time Ohio's COVID Case Count Was This High

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published September 2, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT
Hospitalizations as a result of COVID over time
Ohio Department of Health
Hospitalizations as a result of COVID are significantly increasing over time.

COVID rates are rising dramatically, according to new data from the Ohio Department of Health.

COVID case rates by Ohio county
COVID case rates by Ohio county

Hospitalization rates of unvaccinated Ohioans are climbing as well.

graph of hospitalization rates for COVID patients
Hospitalization rates for COVID patients over a two-week period

Ohio Dept of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says in July Ohio counties averaged about 17 cases of COVID per 100,000 people over a two-week period. Now, it’s an average of 400.

“And some are upwards of 1,000. And when you look at the counties with the highest case rates per 100,000, they are primarily counties with lower vaccination rates," Vanderhoff said.

Vanderhoff and some doctors working in major hospitals say patients with COVID are younger, including kids, and many have no underlying health conditions. The doctors say the facilities are nearing capacity. And if and when they reach that point, some who need health care might be turned away.

Vanderhoff says the Delta variant is causing people to get sicker quicker. He says nearly all of those who are hospitalized or die from COVID are unvaccinated at this point.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccinehospitalizationsOhio Department of Health
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content