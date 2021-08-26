Some Summit County School Districts Move to Requiring Masks, While Others Keep Them Optional

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ohio, some school districts including Hudson, changed course from strongly recommending to requiring masks. But others, such as Copley-Fairlawn and Revere, are sticking with only recommending them.

Copley-Fairlawn Assistant Superintendent Brian Williams thinks the school district will be able to keep students safe without a mask mandate, because of its ability to maintain 6 feet between students. But he says a mask mandate from the governor or health department would cause them to reconsider.

Williams: government mask mandate could change district's policy Listen • 0:18

“So certainly, if there were a mandate that had come from either the local health director, the governor or the state health director mandating masks in schools, that is definitely something—as we’ve done for 18 months—that we would follow the mandate as directed by the health professionals,” Williams said.

But a law that took effect this summer makes a mask mandate for schools unlikely. Under it, the state legislature has the power to overturn the governor’s health orders, and local health departments can’t impose orders.

A group called Revere Parents for Commonsense Masking Policy is calling for that district to require masks, but at a meeting this week, the school board decided not to change its COVID-19 policies.

Below is a list and a map of the mask policies in Summit County School districts.

Akron City School District



Masks required

Barberton City School District



Masks optional

Copley-Fairlawn City School District



Masks strongly recommended

Coventry School District



Masks optional

Cuyahoga Falls School District



Masks optional

Green Local School District



Masks recommended

Hudson City School District



Masks required

Manchester Local School District



Masks optional

May be required if cases climb

Mogadore Local School District



Masks recommended

Nordonia Hills City School District



Masks required

Norton City School District



Masks optional

Revere Local School District



Masks recommended

Springfield Local School District



Masks required unless medical provider says otherwise

Stow-Monroe Falls City School District



Masks recommended

Tallmadge City School District



Masks optional but recommended for unvaccinated students

Twinsburg City School District



Required for students under 12 years old

Optional for those older

Woodridge Local School District

