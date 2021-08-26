Some Summit County School Districts Move to Requiring Masks, While Others Keep Them Optional
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Ohio, some school districts including Hudson, changed course from strongly recommending to requiring masks. But others, such as Copley-Fairlawn and Revere, are sticking with only recommending them.
Copley-Fairlawn Assistant Superintendent Brian Williams thinks the school district will be able to keep students safe without a mask mandate, because of its ability to maintain 6 feet between students. But he says a mask mandate from the governor or health department would cause them to reconsider.
“So certainly, if there were a mandate that had come from either the local health director, the governor or the state health director mandating masks in schools, that is definitely something—as we’ve done for 18 months—that we would follow the mandate as directed by the health professionals,” Williams said.
But a law that took effect this summer makes a mask mandate for schools unlikely. Under it, the state legislature has the power to overturn the governor’s health orders, and local health departments can’t impose orders.
A group called Revere Parents for Commonsense Masking Policy is calling for that district to require masks, but at a meeting this week, the school board decided not to change its COVID-19 policies.
Below is a list and a map of the mask policies in Summit County School districts.
Akron City School District
- Masks required
Barberton City School District
- Masks optional
Copley-Fairlawn City School District
- Masks strongly recommended
Coventry School District
- Masks optional
Cuyahoga Falls School District
- Masks optional
Green Local School District
- Masks recommended
Hudson City School District
- Masks required
Manchester Local School District
- Masks optional
- May be required if cases climb
Mogadore Local School District
- Masks recommended
Nordonia Hills City School District
- Masks required
Norton City School District
- Masks optional
Revere Local School District
- Masks recommended
Springfield Local School District
- Masks required unless medical provider says otherwise
Stow-Monroe Falls City School District
- Masks recommended
Tallmadge City School District
- Masks optional but recommended for unvaccinated students
Twinsburg City School District
- Required for students under 12 years old
- Optional for those older
Woodridge Local School District
- Masks optional