Health & Science

Summit County Public Health Begins Administering Third COVID Vaccine Dose

WKSU | By Rachel Gross
Published August 18, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT
syringe and vile of medicine
Numstocker
/
Shutterstock
Some people who have weakened immune systems as a result of certain health conditions are now eligible to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Summit County Public Health is offering the dose at weekly clinics.

Summit County Public Health has begun to offer a third COVID vaccine shot.

Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says the department started offering the shots Wednesday for immunocompromised people.

Skoda on third dose of COVID-10 vaccine
Health Commissioner Donna Skoda

“The third dose is for a very specific group of individuals that may need this third dose to reach full immunity for COVID,” she said. For a full list of those who are eligible for a third vaccine dose, click here.

Skoda says the health department will offer vaccine clinics for this population every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. and again from 1 to 6 p.m. Information regarding vaccines in Summit County can be found here.

Pfizer and Moderna are the only vaccines that currently have emergency approval for a third shot.

In Summit County, 98.4% of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated, according to Skoda.

Rachel Gross
Rachel Gross is a senior journalism major in the Kent State School of Media and Journalism and will be graduating Fall 2021. She is the current general manager of the student-run TV station on Kent State’s campus, TV2, and has covered major political events for the station such as the Presidential Debate in Cleveland. With her minor being in political science, she hopes to work in the political news field after graduation.
