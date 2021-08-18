Summit County Public Health Begins Administering Third COVID Vaccine Dose

Summit County Public Health has begun to offer a third COVID vaccine shot.

Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says the department started offering the shots Wednesday for immunocompromised people.

Skoda on third dose of COVID-10 vaccine Listen • 0:10

“The third dose is for a very specific group of individuals that may need this third dose to reach full immunity for COVID,” she said. For a full list of those who are eligible for a third vaccine dose, click here.

Skoda says the health department will offer vaccine clinics for this population every Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. and again from 1 to 6 p.m. Information regarding vaccines in Summit County can be found here.

Pfizer and Moderna are the only vaccines that currently have emergency approval for a third shot.

In Summit County, 98.4% of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated, according to Skoda.