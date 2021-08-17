Cuyahoga Valley National Park Requiring Masks Indoors and at Crowded Outdoor Areas

Masks will again be required in indoor spaces and crowded outdoor areas at national parks, including Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Northeast Ohio. The new requirement applies for all employees, visitors and contractors regardless of vaccination status.

For now, there is no mask requirement for other outdoor spaces, aside from those where social distancing cannot be maintained, such as on narrow and busy trails.

Masks will continue to be required on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad within the park, unless actively eating or drinking. The railroad is governed by the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Railroad Administration.

According to the CDC, almost every county in Ohio, including Cuyahoga, is in the high transmission category (see map below). Three counties, including Ashtabula, Athens and Hancock are at substantial transmission (orange). The CDC has recommended wearing masks indoors in counties where transmission is substantial or high.