Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Requiring Masks Indoors and at Crowded Outdoor Areas

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published August 17, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT
a photo of Cuyahoga Valley National Park sign
WKSU
Employees and visitors of Cuyahoga Valley National Park will now be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors where there are large crowds.

Masks will again be required in indoor spaces and crowded outdoor areas at national parks, including Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Northeast Ohio. The new requirement applies for all employees, visitors and contractors regardless of vaccination status.

For now, there is no mask requirement for other outdoor spaces, aside from those where social distancing cannot be maintained, such as on narrow and busy trails.

Masks will continue to be required on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad within the park, unless actively eating or drinking. The railroad is governed by the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Railroad Administration.

According to the CDC, almost every county in Ohio, including Cuyahoga, is in the high transmission category (see map below). Three counties, including Ashtabula, Athens and Hancock are at substantial transmission (orange). The CDC has recommended wearing masks indoors in counties where transmission is substantial or high.

cdc map 081721.jpg
All but three Ohio counties are now red on the CDC map (8/17/21), indicating "high" transmission of COVID-19 that exceeds 100 cases per 100,000 people.

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
