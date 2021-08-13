Northeast Ohio Colleges and Universities Lay Out COVID-19 Protocols Before Start of Fall Semester

With the Fall 2021 semester on the horizon, higher education institutions are releasing their safety protocols to help limit the spread of COVID-19 on campuses. Find out how they compare.

Kent State University:

Masks required indoors

Vaccines recommended

At-home COVID-19 test required before move-in

Akron University:

Masks required

Vaccinations recommended

Requiring vaccination status to be entered by Aug. 20, or if no status is entered, weekly COVID-19 testing is required

Baldwin Wallace University:



Masks required

Vaccines recommended

Encouraged to register vaccination status

Youngstown State University:



Negative COVID-19 test in past 72 hours required before move-in

Vaccines encouraged

Masks required for unvaccinated

Unvaccinated international students have to quarantine

John Carroll University:

Not requiring masks, but they are “strongly recommended”

Masks required during move-in only

On-campus students must provide vaccination proof or test negative 72 hours before move in

Cleveland State:

Masks required

Vaccines recommended

Vaccines required for students in residence halls

Walsh University:

Masks required indoors

Social distancing encouraged

Vaccine not required

Ashland University:

Vaccines not required, unless a specific situation calls for one

Masks not required

Mass testing if living on campus Aug. 27 and 29, plus randomly selected students every week thereafter

Case Western University:

Masks required indoors

Vaccine required by July 23

Students not fully vaccinated must quarantine for seven days, then test negative afterward.

Anyone unvaccinated must complete a “daily health assessment”

Students must have submitted either proof of vaccination, notification of ineligibility, or request for exemption by July 23

Malone University:

Masks not required

Strongly recommend vaccines

No quarantines for those vaccinated

Stark State University:

Masks required

Mount Union: