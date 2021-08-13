Northeast Ohio Colleges and Universities Lay Out COVID-19 Protocols Before Start of Fall Semester
With the Fall 2021 semester on the horizon, higher education institutions are releasing their safety protocols to help limit the spread of COVID-19 on campuses. Find out how they compare.
Kent State University:
- Masks required indoors
- Vaccines recommended
- At-home COVID-19 test required before move-in
Akron University:
- Masks required
- Vaccinations recommended
- Requiring vaccination status to be entered by Aug. 20, or if no status is entered, weekly COVID-19 testing is required
Baldwin Wallace University:
- Masks required
- Vaccines recommended
- Encouraged to register vaccination status
Youngstown State University:
- Negative COVID-19 test in past 72 hours required before move-in
- Vaccines encouraged
- Masks required for unvaccinated
- Unvaccinated international students have to quarantine
John Carroll University:
- Not requiring masks, but they are “strongly recommended”
- Masks required during move-in only
- On-campus students must provide vaccination proof or test negative 72 hours before move in
Cleveland State:
- Masks required
- Vaccines recommended
- Vaccines required for students in residence halls
Walsh University:
- Masks required indoors
- Social distancing encouraged
- Vaccine not required
Ashland University:
- Vaccines not required, unless a specific situation calls for one
- Masks not required
- Mass testing if living on campus Aug. 27 and 29, plus randomly selected students every week thereafter
Case Western University:
- Masks required indoors
- Vaccine required by July 23
- Students not fully vaccinated must quarantine for seven days, then test negative afterward.
- Anyone unvaccinated must complete a “daily health assessment”
- Students must have submitted either proof of vaccination, notification of ineligibility, or request for exemption by July 23
Malone University:
- Masks not required
- Strongly recommend vaccines
- No quarantines for those vaccinated
Stark State University:
- Masks required
Mount Union:
- Masks required
- If fully vaccinated, no mask required for out of classroom events
- Vaccine strongly encouraged
- If proof of vaccination by Sept. 30, eligible for $100 incentive