Health & Science

Northeast Ohio Colleges and Universities Lay Out COVID-19 Protocols Before Start of Fall Semester

WKSU | By Cameron Miller,
Rachel Gross
Published August 13, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT
A photo of the Kent campus
Kent State University
Across the region, the rules in place to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus differ among higher education institutions.

With the Fall 2021 semester on the horizon, higher education institutions are releasing their safety protocols to help limit the spread of COVID-19 on campuses. Find out how they compare.

Kent State University:

  • Masks required indoors
  • Vaccines recommended
  • At-home COVID-19 test required before move-in

Akron University:

  • Masks required
  • Vaccinations recommended
  • Requiring vaccination status to be entered by Aug. 20, or if no status is entered, weekly COVID-19 testing is required

Baldwin Wallace University:

  • Masks required
  • Vaccines recommended
  • Encouraged to register vaccination status

Youngstown State University:

  • Negative COVID-19 test in past 72 hours required before move-in
  • Vaccines encouraged
  • Masks required for unvaccinated
  • Unvaccinated international students have to quarantine

John Carroll University:

  • Not requiring masks, but they are “strongly recommended”
  • Masks required during move-in only
  • On-campus students must provide vaccination proof or test negative 72 hours before move in

Cleveland State:

  • Masks required
  • Vaccines recommended
  • Vaccines required for students in residence halls

Walsh University:

  • Masks required indoors
  • Social distancing encouraged
  • Vaccine not required

Ashland University:

  • Vaccines not required, unless a specific situation calls for one
  • Masks not required
  • Mass testing if living on campus Aug. 27 and 29, plus randomly selected students every week thereafter

Case Western University:

  • Masks required indoors
  • Vaccine required by July 23
  • Students not fully vaccinated must quarantine for seven days, then test negative afterward.
  • Anyone unvaccinated must complete a “daily health assessment”
  • Students must have submitted either proof of vaccination, notification of ineligibility, or request for exemption by July 23

Malone University:

  • Masks not required
  • Strongly recommend vaccines
  • No quarantines for those vaccinated

Stark State University:

  • Masks required

Mount Union:

  • Masks required
  • If fully vaccinated, no mask required for out of classroom events
  • Vaccine strongly encouraged
  • If proof of vaccination by Sept. 30, eligible for $100 incentive

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19Northeast OhioCollege studentsHigher EducationvaccinesCOVID-19 delta variant
Cameron Miller
Cameron is a senior at Kent State University studying journalism, with minors in digital media production and athletic coaching. He was a part of Black Squirrel Radio last year where he co-hosted a sports talk show. He hopes to further his learning and become an audio/video editor at a news station after graduation.
See stories by Cameron Miller
Rachel Gross
Rachel Gross is a senior journalism major in the Kent State School of Media and Journalism and will be graduating Fall 2021. She is the current general manager of the student-run TV station on Kent State’s campus, TV2, and has covered major political events for the station such as the Presidential Debate in Cleveland. With her minor being in political science, she hopes to work in the political news field after graduation.
See stories by Rachel Gross
