As Delta Variant Rapidly Spreads, Federal Health Officials Approve Third Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine for Some

The delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in Ohio with 2,700 new cases of illness reported Friday. The statewide case average is now at 194 per 100,000 people. Summit County is now in high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with 153 cases per 100,000 people.

On Friday, federal health officials authorized administration of a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to people who are severely immunocompromised.

Ohio Health Department Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says these are people who have had transplants or are severely immunocompromised from cancer or advanced HIV.

Third Doses On the Way Severely immunocompromised patients now able to receive third shot

“We really do strongly recommend that people who believe that they fall into this category, consider consultation with their provider, or member of their provider team, to explore is this the right decision for them and if it is, what’s the best timing?” he said.

It’s recommended that the third dose be received at a minimum of 28 days from the second dose. Vanderhoff says this is not a “booster” but an extension of the two-dose series for immunocompromised people who don’t seem to have as strong an immune response to just two doses of vaccine.

Vanderhoff says about 3% of Ohioans would qualify for this third dose because they are at heightened risk for serious outcomes from COVID-19.

