Ohio Stadium Goes Cashless With Masks Required in Indoor Areas

Buckeye football fans will need to wear a mask if they’re using the restroom at Ohio Stadium this fall, but can shed the facial covering when cheering from the stands.

Under new guidance issued Tuesday, masks will be required in all indoor public parts of the stadium, including restrooms, the Huntington Club, elevators, press box and first aid rooms. Masks will not be required in outdoor parts of the stadium, which includes entry gates, concourses, concession stands and the main seating area.

The stadium will also be cashless, with fans ordering food and drinks from concession stands on a mobile app.

When it comes to tickets, fans will no longer receive physical copies in the mail and will instead display their tickets on a mobile device. Fans can access their tickets online, transfer to family and friends, utilize Buckeyes TicketExchange or donate tickets to charity. Mobile tickets will be available for fans to access as soon as they have

selected their seats for the 2021 season and are paid in full.

The new guidance says “options for fans without smart phones will be forthcoming.”

All parking will be cashless this year and passes will be on fans’ mobile devices. Those with season parking permits will access their passes via their Ohio State Buckeyes account alongside their game tickets. Fans will scan the QR code on their mobile device upon entry to the parking lot.

