Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

University Hospitals Opens COVID-19 Recovery Clinic

WKSU | By Cameron Miller
Published August 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT
A photo of the exterior of University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.
UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS
/
University Hospitals
The long COVID clinic will be housed at UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood.

University Hospitals is joining Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth in launching a COVID-19 Recovery Clinic, designed to help those who suffer from long term symptoms.

“Long Haul Syndrome” can affect many areas of the body and can last for weeks or months after the initial virus infects the patient. Dr. David Rosenberg is the director of the clinic.

UH opens COVID-19 clinic for long haul syndrome
Dr. David Rosenberg estimates it affects 20%-30% of patients.

“Generally the patients that have continued symptoms are the ones we’re most concerned about. You look at these different individuals that have acute COVID, probably 20-30% of individuals can have long term manifestations.”

The clinic will be located at UH Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood. They will offer both in-person and virtual care to patients. To make an appointment call 216-859-5032.

Health & ScienceUniversity Hospitals Ahuja Medical CenterCOVID19COVID-19 long haulers
Cameron Miller
Cameron is a senior at Kent State University studying journalism, with minors in digital media production and athletic coaching. He was a part of Black Squirrel Radio last year where he co-hosted a sports talk show. He hopes to further his learning and become an audio/video editor at a news station after graduation.
