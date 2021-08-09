The Northern Border Re-opens Today, but What If You Want to Travel to the U.S. from Canada?

Canada is re-opening its southern border today to some U.S. travelers. That prompted a listener to ask our “OH Really?” team about who can cross over the border, and who can cross back into the U.S.

Vaccinated Americans can again head to the Great White North today, by land or air, whether for essential travel or not. Along with the usual documents like ID, you’ll need to use the ArriveCAN app to prove that it’s been two weeks since your last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On arrival, you’ll also need to show a negative COVID test within the past 72 hours. The ArriveCAN app allows you to pre-schedule a quick COVID test for when you arrive at the border.

And there’s another new requirement according to Shannon McMahon, a reporter and editor with Conde Nast "Traveler."

“You also need to present a quarantine plan. So, in the event that you come down with COVID, you have to prove to the government that you have some method of quarantining.”

McMahon says there are many questions from people wanting to travel south from Canada, into the U.S. The Biden administration has not yet reopened the border – unless you’re an American already in Canada.

“As long as you are an American citizen, or an American legal permanent resident with a passport, you can freely travel back across the border to home because you're considered essential. That might surprise some people because travel-by-air -- since January -- has required entry testing even for returning Americans. That rule does not apply here to land border crossings.”

Canadian officials plan to reopen the border to all international travelers next month. McMahon says now might be a good time to visit since crowds at major attractions will be thinner.

