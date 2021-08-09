© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
Oh_Really_Logo_resized_final-10.png
OH Really?
WKSU is looking for the answers to the questions you have about Ohio in a project we call "OH Really?" It's an initiative that makes you part of the news gathering process.

The Northern Border Re-opens Today, but What If You Want to Travel to the U.S. from Canada?

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published August 9, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
algal_lake_erie.jpg
Jeff St. Clair
/
WKSU
Can you see Canada from your house? If not, travel to the north reopens today. For Canadians, seeing the U.S. (or, in this photo, Cleveland) might be the closest they'll get to visiting for the time being.

Canada is re-opening its southern border today to some U.S. travelers. That prompted a listener to ask our “OH Really?” team about who can cross over the border, and who can cross back into the U.S.

Vaccinated Americans can again head to the Great White North today, by land or air, whether for essential travel or not. Along with the usual documents like ID, you’ll need to use the ArriveCAN app to prove that it’s been two weeks since your last dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. On arrival, you’ll also need to show a negative COVID test within the past 72 hours. The ArriveCAN app allows you to pre-schedule a quick COVID test for when you arrive at the border.

And there’s another new requirement according to Shannon McMahon, a reporter and editor with Conde Nast "Traveler."

“You also need to present a quarantine plan. So, in the event that you come down with COVID, you have to prove to the government that you have some method of quarantining.”

McMahon says there are many questions from people wanting to travel south from Canada, into the U.S. The Biden administration has not yet reopened the border – unless you’re an American already in Canada.

“As long as you are an American citizen, or an American legal permanent resident with a passport, you can freely travel back across the border to home because you're considered essential. That might surprise some people because travel-by-air -- since January -- has required entry testing even for returning Americans. That rule does not apply here to land border crossings.”

Canadian officials plan to reopen the border to all international travelers next month. McMahon says now might be a good time to visit since crowds at major attractions will be thinner.

“OH Really?” is WKSU’s podcast which makes you part of the reporting process. Ask your question now:

_

Tags

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19CanadaCanadian tradeU.S. Customs and Border Patrol
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content