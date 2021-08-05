© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Summa Health Becomes First Akron Hospital to Require COVID-19 Vaccines for Employees

WKSU | By Rachel Gross
Published August 5, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT
A photo of Summa health
SUMMA HEALTH
Summa Health President and CEO Cliff Deveny is a member of the Ohio Hospital Association Board and supported its recommendation that all Ohio hospitals require employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Summa Health is the first Akron hospital to require a COVID vaccination for its employees.

The news comes just days after the Ohio Hospital Association recommended vaccinations for employees at all Ohio hospitals.

President and CEO of Summa Health, Dr. Cliff Deveny, says they had been working on a requirement since Monday and felt ready to implement it now.

He says the requirement falls into line with their mission.

“We have both a moral and ethical responsibility to protect the health of our patients," said Deveny. "We have folks that are very frail, immunocompromised, and they really do have a high expectation that they're going to be in a safe environment.”

Deveny says that they made the decision based on the progression of the Delta variant as well as the flattening rate of vaccinations among employees.

About 70 percent of Summa workers are fully vaccinated.

Workers have until the end of October to get the shots.

