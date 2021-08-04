© 2021 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Akron Hospitals Not Yet Requiring Employee Vaccinations

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published August 4, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT
Akron General Hospital Image.jpg
Cleveland Clinic
Akron General serves as the hub for Cleveland Clinic’s Southern Region with locations in downtown Akron, Lodi, Bath, Green and Stow.

The Ohio Hospital Association is recommending the state’s hospital employees be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Columbus hospitals are among those now requiring the vaccine, but hospitals in Akron have yet to make a move.

There is not a mandate at Akron General Hospital at the moment, but in an email, spokeswoman Beth Hertz said they are encouraging and educating caregivers about the vaccine.

SummaHealth’s CEO Cliff Deveny says he supports the OHA recommendation, and while there is no requirement for staff vaccinations yet, they’re watching the situation closely.

Akron Children’s Hospital offered a similar response. Chief operating officer Lisa Aurilio says they are limiting visitors and continuing to require masks, and are also exploring the impact of adding the vaccine to employee health requirements.

This recommendation comes in response to the increase in Delta-variant cases across the country, as well as Ohio’s low vaccination rates at the moment, with only half of the state's population fully vaccinated.

