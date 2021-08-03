© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Summit County Public Health to Offer Home-Based Vaccination Program

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published August 3, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT
syringe and vile of medicine
Numstocker
/
Shutterstock
Summit County Public Health is starting a program to vaccinate individuals in their own homes.

Summit County Public Health is launching a program to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals in their own homes. They already offer this service for homebound residents.

Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says the success of that effort has led them to offer the service to all residents of Summit County.

SCPH to offer in-home vaccination
Health Commissioner Donna Skoda hopes to reach people who are more comfortable at home
011321 FB presser Donna Skoda.PNG

“'Cause there are groups or folks who don’t feel comfortable going somewhere to get the vaccine, and there might be individuals that stay at home and would feel more comfortable getting vaccinated in their home.”

Employees of SCPH will be administering the vaccine, and Skoda says they will expand their personnel if the program is popular. She hopes the one-on-one interaction with the healthcare worker will boost confidence in the vaccine.

Residents can choose whether they receive Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Skoda says this choice is another barrier they are trying to break down with this program.

To set up an appointment, residents can call 330-926-5795 or click here.

SCPH will continue to offer drive thru clinics with all three vaccines every Wednesday at 1867 W. Market St. Akron, OH 43313 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary for the drive thru clinics, and walk ins are welcome.

SCPH encourages both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents to wear a mask in public, practice social distancing and only travel when necessary.

Health & ScienceSummit County Public HealthCOVID-19 vaccineSummit CountyModernaPfizerJohnson & Johnsonface maskssocial distancing
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
