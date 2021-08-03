Summit County Public Health to Offer Home-Based Vaccination Program

Summit County Public Health is launching a program to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals in their own homes. They already offer this service for homebound residents.

Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda says the success of that effort has led them to offer the service to all residents of Summit County.

SCPH to offer in-home vaccination Health Commissioner Donna Skoda hopes to reach people who are more comfortable at home

“'Cause there are groups or folks who don’t feel comfortable going somewhere to get the vaccine, and there might be individuals that stay at home and would feel more comfortable getting vaccinated in their home.”

Employees of SCPH will be administering the vaccine, and Skoda says they will expand their personnel if the program is popular. She hopes the one-on-one interaction with the healthcare worker will boost confidence in the vaccine.

Residents can choose whether they receive Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Skoda says this choice is another barrier they are trying to break down with this program.

To set up an appointment, residents can call 330-926-5795 or click here.

SCPH will continue to offer drive thru clinics with all three vaccines every Wednesday at 1867 W. Market St. Akron, OH 43313 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary for the drive thru clinics, and walk ins are welcome.

SCPH encourages both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents to wear a mask in public, practice social distancing and only travel when necessary.