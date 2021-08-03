Akron Community Foundation Launches Grant Program to Help Nonprofits Fighting Opioid Epidemic

The Akron Community Foundation is looking to help nonprofit organizations in Summit County respond to the opioid crisis, which actually got worse during the pandemic.

The Foundation will be distributing $500,000 in grants from its Summit County Opioid Healing Fund.

Brian Reitz, Agency Engagement and Endowment Officer at the Foundation says grants of up to $25,000 will go to local nonprofits to help combat addiction and support recovery.

Akron Community Foundation to award grants through Summit County Opioid Healing Fund Endowment officer Brian Reitz talks about what they're looking for

“Along with being able to help people through the recovery process, the hope is that there is awareness raised around this issue, and that means that if somebody is struggling, they have a lot of avenues that they can turn to, to find support," Reitz said.

The first round of applications for funding closes next Monday. Grant recipients will be announced in September. If funds remain, a second application process will begin in November.

