Health & Science

Akron Community Foundation Launches Grant Program to Help Nonprofits Fighting Opioid Epidemic

WKSU | By Kelsey Paulus
Published August 3, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT
Prescription pain pills
FDA
The grants should support education, prevent, harm reduction and treatment, which are the priorities of Summit County's Opioid Abatement Plan.

The Akron Community Foundation is looking to help nonprofit organizations in Summit County respond to the opioid crisis, which actually got worse during the pandemic.

The Foundation will be distributing $500,000 in grants from its Summit County Opioid Healing Fund.

Brian Reitz, Agency Engagement and Endowment Officer at the Foundation says grants of up to $25,000 will go to local nonprofits to help combat addiction and support recovery.

Akron Community Foundation to award grants through Summit County Opioid Healing Fund
Endowment officer Brian Reitz talks about what they're looking for

“Along with being able to help people through the recovery process, the hope is that there is awareness raised around this issue, and that means that if somebody is struggling, they have a lot of avenues that they can turn to, to find support," Reitz said.

The first round of applications for funding closes next Monday. Grant recipients will be announced in September. If funds remain, a second application process will begin in November.

Kelsey Paulus
Kelsey Paulus is a Junior studying journalism at Kent State University. She is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in journalism with a minor in design. Along with interning for WKSU, Kelsey is also a co-producer of TV2’s kentcore and a designer for A Magazine. She is an aspiring music journalist and hopes to work in the magazine industry someday.
