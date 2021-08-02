West Nile Virus Found in Mosquitoes at Kent's Al Lease Park

The Kent City Health Department confirmed that mosquitoes in Al Lease Park have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquitoes were collected at the park in mid-July as part of routine summer testing. A state lab confirmed they were positive for West Nile. There have been no reports of the virus in humans in Kent.

Kent City Health Commissioner Joan Seidel says the first step to preventing West Nile is to remove standing water from yards in pools or birdfeeders, as mosquitoes breed in standing water.

Seidel on advice for fighting West Nile virus Listen • 0:09

“The next thing that you can do is you know if you're going to be out, try not to be out in the early morning, like dawn and dusk, because that's when mosquitoes are often circulating,” Seidel said.

When going out during these hours, she advises people to wear clothing that covers most of their skin and use insect repellent.

The health department conducts weekly routine testing for West Nile from May to August every year.