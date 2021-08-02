© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Health & Science

West Nile Virus Found in Mosquitoes at Kent's Al Lease Park

WKSU | By Rachel Gross
Published August 2, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Mosquitoes from Kent's Al Lease Park were recently tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Local health experts recommend avoiding dangerous times to go outside, such as early morning and late at night, to protect yourself against West Nile.

The Kent City Health Department confirmed that mosquitoes in Al Lease Park have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquitoes were collected at the park in mid-July as part of routine summer testing. A state lab confirmed they were positive for West Nile. There have been no reports of the virus in humans in Kent.

Kent City Health Commissioner Joan Seidel says the first step to preventing West Nile is to remove standing water from yards in pools or birdfeeders, as mosquitoes breed in standing water.

Seidel on advice for fighting West Nile virus

“The next thing that you can do is you know if you're going to be out, try not to be out in the early morning, like dawn and dusk, because that's when mosquitoes are often circulating,” Seidel said.

When going out during these hours, she advises people to wear clothing that covers most of their skin and use insect repellent.

The health department conducts weekly routine testing for West Nile from May to August every year.

Health & ScienceWest Nile virusOhiomosquitoesAl Lease ParkKent
Rachel Gross
Rachel Gross is a senior journalism major in the Kent State School of Media and Journalism and will be graduating Fall 2021. She is the current general manager of the student-run TV station on Kent State’s campus, TV2, and has covered major political events for the station such as the Presidential Debate in Cleveland. With her minor being in political science, she hopes to work in the political news field after graduation.
