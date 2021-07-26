Without COVID-19 restrictions, Summit County Fair Returns with Full Schedule

The Summit County Fair will be open to full capacity beginning tomorrow.

Despite concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, especially among the unvaccinated population, Director of Programming Howard Call says there are no distancing or mask requirements while attending the fair.

“We encourage people to wash their hands especially when they’re going through the barns and touching the animals and seeing the animals. It’s always good to wash your hands often; we have sanitation stations and hand washing stations sprinkled all through the fairgrounds on buildings and around the buildings.”

The fair was only partially open in 2020 due to the pandemic. All events are back open this season, including large gatherings such as an outdoor circus, a dog show and a high wire act.

The fair is at Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge and runs through August 1.

