Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Without COVID-19 restrictions, Summit County Fair Returns with Full Schedule

WKSU | By Mason Lawlor
Published July 26, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT
Summit Co Fairgrounds sign 040821 cr SLT.jpg
Sarah Taylor
/
WKSU

The Summit County Fair will be open to full capacity beginning tomorrow.

Despite concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, especially among the unvaccinated population, Director of Programming Howard Call says there are no distancing or mask requirements while attending the fair.

Full Summit County Fair returns this year
Director of Programming Howard Call says health and safety will be encouraged
pic1.jpg

“We encourage people to wash their hands especially when they’re going through the barns and touching the animals and seeing the animals. It’s always good to wash your hands often; we have sanitation stations and hand washing stations sprinkled all through the fairgrounds on buildings and around the buildings.”

The fair was only partially open in 2020 due to the pandemic. All events are back open this season, including large gatherings such as an outdoor circus, a dog show and a high wire act.

The fair is at Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge and runs through August 1.

You can find the full schedule of events here.

Health & ScienceSummit County Faircoronaviruscoronavirus variants
Mason Lawlor
Mason Lawlor is a senior studying journalism at Kent State University, with a minor in entrepreneurship. He has been a reporter for The Kent Stater for three semesters covering sports and the city of Kent.
