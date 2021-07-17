© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

Pandemic Year Likely Deadliest One Ever for Drug Overdoses in Ohio

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published July 17, 2021 at 5:10 AM EDT
prescription opioid drugs
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is projecting that Ohio will report 5,215 drug deaths in 2020, which is the most overdose deaths in the state since the start of the opioid crisis.

Last year is likely to have been the deadliest year for drug overdoses ever in Ohio, according to a projection from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ohio is projected to report 5,215 drug deaths last year, more than 14 Ohioans a day, breaking the record set with 4,854 deaths in 2017.

That’s almost a 22% increase from the CDC’s 2019 Ohio number, and the fourth largest total among all states. And the CDC notes this projection is an underestimate based on provisional data.

Drug overdoses were largely expected as an impact of the pandemic, and the CDC data suggests overdose increases in all states.

Most of those drug overdoses involved opioids, with the especially deadly drug fentanyl to be the biggest concern.

The Ohio Department of Health is expected to put out its drug overdose death count later this year. Previous drug death totals:

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Health & SciencecoronavirusCOVID-19drug overdoseOpioid overdoes deathsfentanyl
Karen Kasler
Contact Karen at 614/578-6375 or at kkasler@statehousenews.org.
