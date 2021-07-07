Amateur Fireworks Over Fourth of July Weekend Cause Injuries and Death

A Columbus Blue Jackets goalkeeper died this past weekend as a result of injuries sustained from a fireworks accident. Health experts warn there's no guaranteed safe way to be around fireworks.

According to emergency responders and witnesses at the party, Matiss Kivlenieks was not the one lighting the fireworks.

Jennifer Walker of University Hospitals says this means you never know when something can go

wrong.

"They're unpredictable. They're explosives," she said. "There are some safer ways to use them, but in terms of truly being safe, our recommendation is to not have individuals setting off fireworks."

At MetroHealth, eight fireworks-related cases required trauma level care over the weekend. Health

officials expect more cases to come in as burn injuries set in 24-48 hours later.

Metrohealth's burn program coordinator Andrew Neading says he expects to see more

fireworks-related injuries and deaths, even after the end of the Independence Day weekend.

"People out there will be celebrating the Fourth of July next weekend and really throughout the

summer. It's not limited to just the holiday," he said.

Neading says people also might have been injured over the weekend but delayed going to the

hospital because pain can peak 24 to 48 hours after the injury. He says alcohol is often a contributing factor, so he recommends drinking responsibly and monitoring children around fireworks.

