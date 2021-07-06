© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

Holiday Crashes in Ohio Kill 16 People

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published July 6, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT
Auto accidents on Ohio roads claimed 16 lives over the long holiday weekend.

Sixteen people died in traffic crashes on Ohio’s highways and state routes over the July 4th weekend. But that number is lower than last year’s death toll.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports there were 15 crashes between Friday, July 2 and Monday, July 5. They claimed a total of 16 lives.

The patrol says alcohol and/or drugs was determined to be a factor in at least five of those crashes. Last year, 25 people died from crashes on Ohio’s roadways – and impairment was a factor in nearly three quarters of them.

Additionally, troopers arrested 536 people for impaired driving and 368 for drug-related charges during that same period. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.
