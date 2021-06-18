Metro RTA partners with Summit County Public Health to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine

Akron Metro RTA is partnering with Summit County Public Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, June 18. The clinic will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the METRO Transit Station downtown. No appointment is necessary.

Metro’s Halee Gerenday says the goal is to offer a convenient way to get the vaccine to people who may not have transportation to other vaccine clinics.

Akron Metro RTA offers free COVID-19 vaccination clinic

“We’re catching people in their travel. We’re not asking people to go out of their way, so if they’re already passing through our transit center, they’re like, ‘Oh, this actually works out well. I can get my COVID vaccine today,’ and they can get it right in between their travel.”

To sweeten the pot, METRO is offering those who get vaccinated a seven-day bus pass.

At a similar clinic in May, 86 people were vaccinated. Gerenday hopes the second clinic is just as successful.

METRO continues to offer free transportation to and from vaccine appointments and clinics.

