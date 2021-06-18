© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Metro RTA partners with Summit County Public Health to Offer COVID-19 Vaccine

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published June 18, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT
Metro RTA Terminal, Akron
Metro RTA
/
Facebook
Summit County Public Health will administer COVID-19 vaccines today at Metro RTA's downtown transit station.

Akron Metro RTA is partnering with Summit County Public Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, June 18. The clinic will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the METRO Transit Station downtown. No appointment is necessary.

Metro’s Halee Gerenday says the goal is to offer a convenient way to get the vaccine to people who may not have transportation to other vaccine clinics.

Akron Metro RTA offers free COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Shots are available at its downtown transit center
photo of METRO RTA shuttle

“We’re catching people in their travel. We’re not asking people to go out of their way, so if they’re already passing through our transit center, they’re like, ‘Oh, this actually works out well. I can get my COVID vaccine today,’ and they can get it right in between their travel.”

To sweeten the pot, METRO is offering those who get vaccinated a seven-day bus pass.

At a similar clinic in May, 86 people were vaccinated. Gerenday hopes the second clinic is just as successful.

METRO continues to offer free transportation to and from vaccine appointments and clinics.

Tags

Health & ScienceMetro RTAAkron Metropublic transitCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccineSummit County Public Health
Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
See stories by Abigail Bottar
Related Content