Summa Health Deploys Mobile Vaccination Unit

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published June 13, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT
Summa Health is utilizing its mobile vaccination unit to bring COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities.

Summa Health is deploying a new strategy to vaccinate underserved communities.

Its mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit started as a vaccination site at their corporate office, but they soon got requests from businesses to vaccinate their employees. Now, they’re taking requests to bring the unit anywhere in the community.

Ashley Chaney is the RN Manager for Summa’s clinical access center and has been working closely with the mobile unit. She says employees and community members are thankful for the convenience.

“So employees have told us, ‘I work Monday through Friday during the day. I know that it’s available other places, but the fact that you’re coming to my place of employment, and I’m able to take a break and come get the vaccine is just so convenient, and I probably wouldn’t have gotten it otherwise,'” Chaney said.

The mobile unit is scheduled to visit the Barberton YMCA and all of the McDonald’s in Summit County in June. The unit offers the Pfizer vaccine and will return to the same location to administer the second dose. No appointment is necessary. Insurance cards, IDs or birth certificates for 12 to 17-year-olds are required for vaccination.

For questions, call 234-867-7110. If you would like to request the mobile vaccination unit in your community, email chaneya@summahealth.org. To view an upcoming schedule of stops, click here.

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
