Health & Science

Summit County Public Health Plans Gift Card Giveaway at Vaccination Clinic Friday

WKSU | By Mason Lawlor
Published June 8, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT
a photo of the vaccination sign at Summit County Public Health
Sarah Taylor
/
WKSU
This week, Summit County Public Health will hold vaccination clinics on Wednesday and Friday. On Friday, Giant Eagle gift cards will be handed out to those who participate.

Summit County Public Health is offering an incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru clinic it plans this Friday, June 11.

The clinic will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the health department's building located at 1867 W. Market St. in Akron.

The city of Akron and SCPH are joining efforts to offer a gift card incentive to those age 18 or older who show up to get vaccinated.

Individuals will receive a $10 Giant Eagle gift card for receiving one dose of either of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna. Those who opt for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive a $20 Giant Eagle gift card.

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine said the state has on hand about 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that will expire June 23. He urged providers to find ways to make sure the shots get used.

The health department encourages people to arrive early since the supply is limited. Commissioner Donna Skoda says SCPH has about 2,000 doses on hand of the J&J vaccine that need to be used by June 23.

It has also scheduled a drive-thru clinic Thursday, June 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. specifically to administer J&J vaccines. No appointment is necessary.

Below is a list of other clinics Summit County Public Health has planned in the month of June.

Summit county public health vaccine clinics in June 2021. At Bhutanese Akron Community, June 5th, 9am-11am. 1717 Brittain Rd., Suite 107, Akron. At United Nepali Church June 5th, 1pm-3pm 1157 Riverside Dr., Akron At Islamic Society of Akron and Kent June 6 10am-1pm June 27 10am-1pm (2nd Dose) 152 E. Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls Juneteenth Festival June 19 12pm-6pm 825 James Ingram Way, Akron Summit County Public Health June 9 9am-11am (Moderna) June 9 1pm-3:30pm (Pfizer) June 16 9am-11am (Moderna) June 16 1pm-3:30pm (Pfizer) June 23. 9am-11am (Moderna) June 23 1pm-3:30pm (Pfizer) June 30 9am-11am (Moderna) June 30 1pm-3:30pm (Pfizer) 1867 W. Market St. Akron
Rachel Gross
A full list of vaccine clinics by Summit County Public Health in June 2021.

Health & ScienceCOVID-19 vaccineSummit County Public Health
Mason Lawlor
Mason Lawlor is a senior studying journalism at Kent State University, with a minor in entrepreneurship. He has been a reporter for The Kent Stater for three semesters covering sports and the city of Kent.
