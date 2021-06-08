Summit County Public Health Plans Gift Card Giveaway at Vaccination Clinic Friday

Summit County Public Health is offering an incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru clinic it plans this Friday, June 11.

The clinic will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the health department's building located at 1867 W. Market St. in Akron.

The city of Akron and SCPH are joining efforts to offer a gift card incentive to those age 18 or older who show up to get vaccinated.

Individuals will receive a $10 Giant Eagle gift card for receiving one dose of either of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna. Those who opt for the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will receive a $20 Giant Eagle gift card.

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine said the state has on hand about 200,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that will expire June 23. He urged providers to find ways to make sure the shots get used.

The health department encourages people to arrive early since the supply is limited. Commissioner Donna Skoda says SCPH has about 2,000 doses on hand of the J&J vaccine that need to be used by June 23.

It has also scheduled a drive-thru clinic Thursday, June 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. specifically to administer J&J vaccines. No appointment is necessary.

Below is a list of other clinics Summit County Public Health has planned in the month of June.