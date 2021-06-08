State Issues Urgent Appeal to Prevent Johnson & Johnson Vaccines from Expiring

There are 200,000 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Ohio that will expire later this month. Gov. Mike DeWine has issued an urgent communication to vaccine providers to ask them to distribute as many doses as possible as quickly as possible.

If you have been wanting the one-dose J&J vaccine, DeWine says you should act now.

"It is safe and effective and only requires one shot. In just two weeks, you could be protected from this virus," DeWine said. "Getting vaccinated is the quickest way out of the pandemic and the fastest way for us to return to the lives we remember."

The Ohio Department of Health has told all vaccine providers to follow a first-in, first-out process to ensure doses with the soonest expiration dates will be used first. Right now, there are 200,000 doses that will expire on June 23.

At this time, Ohio does not have legal options for sending the vaccines to other states or other countries.

