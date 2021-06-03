Gov. DeWine Says Vaccinating Children Is Key to Stopping COVID-19

Gov. Mike Dewine says vaccinating children will be integral to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio.

As of yesterday, 53% of Ohioans over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, slightly less than the the 56% of Ohioans over the age of 18.

Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says although children do not have the same level of risk as older adults might, they can still get seriously sick from the virus.

Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff on COVID-19 in children It's still a serious risk. Listen • 0:11

“I think we often think of COVID as relatively benign for children, but we now rank it as one of the top ten causes of pediatric death.”

DeWine says Ohio still has room to improve in vaccinations for young people. He says vaccinating this population will help reach President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4.

