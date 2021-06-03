© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science
picture of coronavirus
Coronavirus 411
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Gov. DeWine Says Vaccinating Children Is Key to Stopping COVID-19

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published June 3, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT
Until now, children under 16 have not been included in any of the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials.
Gov. Mike DeWine says vaccinating kids ages 12 and up may be the key to stopping the spread of the virus in Ohio.

Gov. Mike Dewine says vaccinating children will be integral to stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Ohio.

As of yesterday, 53% of Ohioans over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, slightly less than the the 56% of Ohioans over the age of 18.

Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff says although children do not have the same level of risk as older adults might, they can still get seriously sick from the virus.

Ohio Department of Health Medical Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff on COVID-19 in children
It's still a serious risk.
Bruce Vanderhoff2.PNG

“I think we often think of COVID as relatively benign for children, but we now rank it as one of the top ten causes of pediatric death.”

DeWine says Ohio still has room to improve in vaccinations for young people. He says vaccinating this population will help reach President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4.

