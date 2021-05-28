© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Ohio Ends Use of Online Color-Coded County Coronavirus Tracking Maps

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published May 28, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT
color_coded_maps__credit_ohio_dept_of_health_.png
Ohio Department of Health

Those color-coded maps of COVID cases that Ohioans have been watching on the state’s coronavirus website to see how their counties fared as compared with others will be going away. 

Ohio Dept of Health Director Stephanie McCloud says the maps showing severity on the state's coronavirus website from yellow to orange to red to purple was helpful when the pandemic was at its highest point. But now, she says state leaders are considering other indicators. 

“We’re looking at vaccination numbers, total average numbers, we are watching the cases," McCloud says.

McCloud says with lower numbers of positive cases, the maps are not as helpful. 

Most of the statewide coronavirus health orders will expire on June 2nd but she says the state is looking for a way to continue some protocols in nursing homes and skilled health facilities. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment.