Ohio Math Expert Model Shows COVID-19 Cases Could Rise After Restrictions End

Ohio’s recent decision to end mask mandates and distancing restrictions could be a dangerous one, according to a Case Western Reserve University mathematician.

Professor Daniela Calvetti warns that despite more Ohioans getting their second dose of the COVID vaccine, there are still plenty of unvaccinated people who risk spreading COVID-19. She’s created a model that tracks cases week-to-week as vaccination numbers increase. She says most of those tracked by the model should have the least chance of viral transmission as a result of vaccination, while people who don't appear in the model have the highest chance of transmission.

Calvetti: how the virus will continue to spread Listen • 0:17

“Most of the time we expect that 90 percent of people reported will stay out of circulation. They will not continue spreading the infection. It’s going to be spread by people who are not sick,” Calvetti said.

Nearly 43 percent of Ohioans have received at least their first shot, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard.

Ohio’s health orders will be coming to an end June 2. Officials are continuing to stress caution for unvaccinated people in public places.