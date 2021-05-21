© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

State Health Officials Say Vaccination Rate is Up Since Lottery Announcement

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published May 21, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT
worker gives woman COVID-19 shot
Franklin County Public Health Department
A Franklin County Public Health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine in January 2021. According to the Ohio Department of Health, the COVID-19 vaccination rate has increased since the state announced the Ohio Vax-A-Million lottery.

The Ohio Department of Health says it tracked an increase in the vaccination rate since the creation of the $1 million sweepstakes.

The state had seen a slowdown in the rate of people getting vaccinated in April and May, prompting Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) to announce the "Ohio Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes to incentivize people to get the shot. 

The Ohio Department of Health says it saw a 28% increase in people ages 16 and older getting the COVID-19 vaccine the weekend after the drawing was announced, from May 14 to May 17. That's compared to the previous weekend which saw a 25% drop in vaccinations from April 30 to May 3 numbers.

Since the announcement of a lottery, the overall number of vaccinations has also increased by more than 141,000 people. However, that's also when the state broadened eligibility for people ages 12 to 15.

There are critics of the lottery who say the $5 million in total prizes is a misuse of taxpayer dollars.
Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
