Ohio Ending Mask Mandate for Vaccinated People Along With Compliance Enforcement

In a move to conform Ohio health orders with federal guidance, Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) announced people in Ohio will no longer need to wear masks except for certain situations.

The new health order will allow people to stop wearing masks as long as they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

DeWine also announced the state will stop sending out investigators to check compliance with the mask mandate, such as in retail establishments.

"We see no reason to have this group out because it's going to be impossible. It's going to be impossible for them to determine who's vaccinated and who is not vaccinated," DeWine said.

Watch: Gov. Mike DeWine discusses lifting mask requirements for people who are vaccinated.

Everyone must continue to wear masks in certain places, including:



Hospitals, health care settings

Public transportation

Businesses, employers that continue the requirement

Congregate care settings

Schools and daycares

Places where a large number of people are not vaccinated



The change is an effort to align with similar guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says fully vaccinated people can resume activities they did "prior to the pandemic" without wearing a mask. The CDC says people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to take precautions.

"What they have said is just that fundamental distinction now between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not been vaccinated and what each group really safely should be able to do," DeWine said, adding that it comes down the advice from medical experts. "If you're vaccinated, you're safe. If you're unvaccinated, you're generally not safe unless you're certainly wearing a mask and being very careful."

The new health order is meant to fill the gap between now and when all the health orders are expected to be lifted June 2, with the exception of orders on nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

