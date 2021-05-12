© 2021 WKSU
Health & Science

No Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses Will Come to Ohio Next Week

WKSU | By Karen Kasler (Statehouse News Bureau)
Published May 12, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT
Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Michael Ciaglo
/
Getty Images
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will not be sent from the federal government to states next week. Some mass vaccination sites throughout the state have resumed administration of the vaccine after its use had been temporarily stopped in April.

One of the three COVID vaccines won’t be coming from the federal government next week.

The White House informed governors on a private call Tuesday morning that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine won’t be shipped out to states next week. DeWine told President Joe Biden in a public virtual meeting with governors that afternoon that the vaccine has been popular in Ohio.

“There certainly has been an appetite for the Johnson and Johnson. We're now seeing that people who really want Johnson & Johnson, they want that one shot and to be done,” DeWine said.

The vaccine was temporarily paused last month following reports of rare but serious blood clots. And manufacturing of the vaccine was ordered stopped after millions of doses were contaminated at a Maryland facility.

