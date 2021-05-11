COVID-19 Vaccine Trials for Children Are Underway at South Euclid Pediatrics Office

Northeast Ohio has become a pioneer in recent COVID-19 vaccine research.

Senders Pediatrics in South Euclid was one of five sites that tested the effects of the Pfizer vaccine in 16- and 17-year-olds. Because of the practice's success in those trials, it was then asked to study 12- to 15-year-olds. Now, the practice is about to begin research for the final group yet to be vaccinated.

Dr. Shelly Senders, founder of Senders Pediatrics, says the practice will be one of 80 beta sites nationwide testing groups of children under the age of 11.

“The likelihood is that we will only be able to enroll about 30, and we have about 500 people who have expressed interest," Senders said.

He suspects this eagerness comes from the parents’ desire for a return to normalcy, especially in the school environment.

“Everybody, I think, recognizes that although children are at lower risk, both for the disease and for the side effects, getting them vaccinated is the key to getting them back to school in a normal sort of way,” he said.

These trials will begin by the end of the month and will feature an age range of children from 6 months to 11 years old.