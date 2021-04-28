Summit County Resumes Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations

Summit County will start administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine again on Saturday, May 1, 2021, now that the pause on its use has been lifted.

Vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson were temporarily paused earlier this month while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration studied the possibility of blood clots as a side effect.

The FDA concluded on April 23 that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks and approved it for emergency use.

The agency announced that the vaccine is safe but that health officials should monitor anyone getting the vaccine for blood clots.

"We have a responsibility to make sure the science is sound, so that people have confidence in the J & J, and all vaccines,” Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said in a statement.

Summit County will offer Johnson & Johnson at the county fairgrounds on Saturday, May 1. Residents 18 years old and up can sign up for the vaccine clinic starting Tuesday on the state's website.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot.

