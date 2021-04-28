© 2021 WKSU
WKSU, our public radio partners in Ohio and across the region and NPR are all continuing to work on stories on the latest developments with the coronavirus and COVID-19 so that we can keep you informed.

Summit County Resumes Johnson & Johnson Vaccinations

90.3 WCPN ideastream | By Lisa Ryan
Published April 28, 2021 at 7:56 AM EDT

Summit County will start administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine again on Saturday, May 1, 2021, now that the pause on its use has been lifted.

Vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson were temporarily paused earlier this month while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration studied the possibility of blood clots as a side effect. 

The FDA concluded on April 23 that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks and approved it for emergency use. 

The agency announced that the vaccine is safe but that health officials should monitor anyone getting the vaccine for blood clots.

"We have a responsibility to make sure the science is sound, so that people have confidence in the J & J, and all vaccines,” Summit County Health Commissioner Donna Skoda said in a statement.

Summit County will offer Johnson & Johnson at the county fairgrounds on Saturday, May 1. Residents 18 years old and up can sign up for the vaccine clinic starting Tuesday on the state's website.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot. 

 

